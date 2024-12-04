Christmas home touch-ups: quick paint fixes for a festive refresh

Christmas is almost here which means it’s time to get your home holiday-ready! Whether it’s for family gatherings, dinner parties, or cosy nights by the fire, a little touch-up can make a huge difference. Don’t stress about a full renovation, Colourtrend’s smaller sized tins are the perfect way to revive key areas and make your home feel festive and fresh before putting up the Christmas tree!

Here are some easy pre-Christmas touch-ups you can do in the kitchen, bathroom and living room before the silly season gets underway.

Kitchen: Freshen Up Busy Areas

The kitchen is the heart of Christmas celebrations, but everyday activity throughout the year can take a toll on this busy space. Refresh scuffed areas behind the stove, sink, or around cabinets with Colourtrend’s durable trim finishes. The 250ml and 500ml pots are ideal for quick touch-ups, giving your kitchen a polished look in no time. Choose a satin finish for a gentle sheen or gloss for a twinkling reflection on your countertops.

Bathroom: Tackle High-Humidity Areas

The bathroom can quickly show signs of wear, especially around showers and sinks. With a smaller-sized tin of Colourtrend’s premium gloss or soft sheen, you can easily tackle moisture marks and stains. These finishes are perfect for high-humidity areas, leaving your bathroom sparkling clean for Christmas guests.

Living Room: Brighten Up Your Gathering Space

Your living room is where the magic of Christmas Day unfolds, and it should look its best! A quick coat of paint on your accent wall or around the fireplace can transform your space. Using a 1 litre tin of paint, you can easily brighten small areas. Choose a soft, elegant matt finish for that festive feel.