Christine McGuinness opens up on her thoughts about marrying again
Christine McGuinness has explained her current thoughts on marriage.
The model was previously married to former Take Me Out presenter Paddy for over a decade, before they chose to legally separate.
After tying the knot in June 2011, the couple confirmed that their marriage was over in 2022. They continue to co-parent their three children together – 10-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and seven-year-old Felicity.
Now, as she continues to adjust to life as a newly-divorced parent, Christine has been reflecting on whether or not she would like to get married again.
In a recent interview with Closer, the 36-year-old explained where she stands with any future romances.
“Anyone that I've ever dated or had a relationship with – even in my teenage years – I was friends with them first, and then it developed into a relationship, and that was the situation with my ex-husband. We knew each other for a while beforehand,” Christine recalled.
“However, this is the first time I've been completely on my own, and I've got time for myself, and that time is limited. I don't know if I could offer enough to somebody to be in a relationship right now, and it's not that I don't want to,” she admitted.
“I think love is a blessing and you should count that blessing, but I don't feel I could give enough to somebody for that to be a relationship, because I'm at home with my three children most of the time, and if I'm not at home – I'm at work, or a charity event,” she added.
Christine was then asked if she would ever get married again, to which she confessed: “I think that is something I would definitely rule out. I've done that, I had the big white wedding, and I was married for 15 years.
“It's not something I'm in any rush to do. I only want to get married once, and I've done that. If I get love again in my life, I'll be really happy with that – I don't need anything more,” she concluded.