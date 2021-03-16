Christine Lampard and husband Frank welcome baby number two

Christine is now a mum-of-two! Loose Women’s Christine Lampard and husband Frank have welcomed the birth of their second child, a beautiful baby boy.

Announcing the wonderful news yesterday evening, Christine shared a sweet photo showing her breastfeeding her tiny tot, posting it to her Instagram account.

“Let us introduce you to our newest addition,” Christine lovingly wrote, before revealing the gorgeous name they chose. “Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love @franklampard”

Little Freddie is the couple’s second child together, as they are already proud parents to their two-year-old daughter, Patricia. Frank is also a dad to 13-year-old Isla and 15-year-old Luna, whom he shares with ex Elen Rivas.

Of course Christine’s announcement post was flooded with messages of congratulations from friends, family and fans alike. Our Girl star, Michelle Keegan sweetly wrote, “Amazing news. Congratulations Christine to you and your family xxx”

English actress Tamzin Outhwaite gushed, “Oh my gosh… This is wonderful news … Congratulations.”

Meanwhile Holly Willoughby commented, “Awww congratulations you beautiful mamma… huge love from all of us… can’t wait to meet little Freddie,” followed by a blue heart emoji.

Former Loose Women co-star Saira Khan excitedly wrote, “Huge congratulations from my family to yours. So proud of you Christine and so pleased for the Lampard family”.