Christina Ricci reveals why she had ‘no bond’ with her daughter

Christina Ricci has been opening up about her children and how her acting career impacts their family.

The Wednesday actress is mum to a nine-year-old son named Freddie, whom she shares with ex-husband James Heerdegen, and a two-year-old daughter, Cleopatra, whom she shares with her current husband Mark Hampton.

While reflecting on her role as Misty in the hit series Yellowjackets, Christina admitted she had ‘no bond’ with her daughter during filming because she worked away from home a lot.

During an interview on the Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty podcast, Christina explained that her children ‘don’t like’ when she travels for work and opened up about how ‘upsetting’ it was to ‘not have a bond’ at the time with her youngest child.

The 44-year-old explained, “My kids do not like it when I travel. When I'm away, I try to take my son with me as much as I can”.

“With my two-year-old I found that last year I was commuting back and forth to Vancouver for Yellowjackets, she didn't know me”.

“We had no bond. So that was very upsetting, but with TV too, if you're a series regular, you have to pay for everything”.

Christina then went on to reveal how expensive it is to bring her children with her to filming locations by saying, "So I can't… every time I go up and down, I can't pay for four people, four flights, you know, and the rooms that you would need and all…it's just too expensive to travel with everybody all the time”.

“So it is difficult, I try to manage it, I try to just get back as often as I can… I think really the thing that I learned, especially with my son, is mixing him into my work life. Why can't he come for the weekend to a convention and see what it's like?”.

“For me, I’ve been able to mix him into my work life, that’s been good”.

The Casper star then spoke out about how her ex-husband, James Heerdegen, ‘wouldn’t help’ with the care of their son during the night.

“There are certain things like my son was never sleep trained because I had to go back to work when he was 2 months old and my husband at the time wouldn't help me at all with anything”.

“I had to do all the night stuff and get up and go to work for 14 hours and be on camera so the only way I could do that was to lie with him and he would breastfeed whenever he wanted and sleep with me and I had to have him in the bed with me just to get enough sleep to be able to work the next day”.

Revealing the contrast between going away to work when her daughter was a tot, Ricci went on to admit, “I went and shot Wednesday in Romania when she was two months old, and Mark did every single night all night long”.

“Like I just slept and worked the next day, and it made such a huge difference. It was so much easier this time around. You know, you have to have a good supportive partner”.