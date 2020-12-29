Christina Aguilera’s hilariously LA Christmas is what we needed rn

Like the rest of us, Christina Aguilera’s Christmas looked a little different this year. With restrictions in place almost everywhere around the world – yes, even Beverly Hills – our Christmases had to get a little more…creative this year.

And Christina’s Christmas did just that. In a rare post of her personal and family life, Aguilera (40) shared photos of her fiance, Matthew Rutler (35) and her kids, Max and Summer Rain preparing for and enjoying the Christmas holidays.

The pop singer captioned the post ‘holiday photo dump – stay home edition’ and showed fans what an LA Christmas really looks like – bikinis, fake snow and palm tree pool parties!

Aguilera and partner Rutler dressed up in hilarious Santa and Mrs Claus swimsuits and hats to take a dip in the pool and pump fake snow all over their back yard. Posing in ski gear, the couple raised a toast as their totally cute pups raced around, enjoying the snow.

Aguilera also shared pictures of her kids, Summer Rain and Max, a rare occurrence for the star who usually keeps her family life relatively private. The adorable photos show how much the kids have grown, with Max Bratman now almost thirteen and Summer Rain Rutler six years old!

Christina’s first child, Max, is born from her previous marriage to Jordan Bratman, whom she was with from 2005 until 2011. Aguilera split from the record producer on alleged infidelity claims on both parts, but they recently were seen to reunite for Max’s twelfth birthday, to 'make blended families work. It’s a beautiful thing', according to Aguilera.

Summer Rain is Christina’s child with current partner, Matt Rutler, whom she has been engaged to since 2014. The producer and assistant director has been linked to Aguilera since they both worked on the 2010 film, ‘Burlesque’, in which Aguilera starred and Rutler was a set production assistant.

Their family photos this Christmas are some of the cutest we’ve seen –Summer Rain conked out in a onesie is a mood – so we hope we might get to see more of Aguilera’s adorable quirky family life in the future!