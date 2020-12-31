Chrissy Teigen posts emotional tribute to miscarried son Jack

In a poignant post to Instagram last night, Chrissy Teigen shared how she and her family are choosing to remember the child that that they lost this year.

Teigen first revealed the news that she was pregnant back in August with the release of her husband, John Legend’s newest music video. In the dreamy and romantic video that features the whole family and stars Teigen and Legend, the pair can be seen at the very end of the video, cradling her bump. In the following weeks, Teigen joked about craving sour foods and all seemed as if it was going well and according to plan.

It wasn’t until September that she officially confirmed the news on her Instagram page, posting a video of their scan, which she captioned;

‘On weekends we freak out! Before I’m able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut. one day I swear I’ll buy one of these machines but by then I’ll be all done with having monsters! But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own. all is well.’

Teigen also ‘let slip’ in a now super-heartbreaking post the baby’s gender, while informing fans that he was ‘super healthy’.

And mere days before experiencing the miscarriage, Teigen posted a photo captioned;

‘hello from hospital. about to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is. It’s an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there. Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking…cooking…’

Then, on the 1st of October, Teigen bravely took to Instagram to share that she had suffered a miscarriage. Writing the words that no on ever wants to be writing, Teigen shared her news;

‘We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.

Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.’

Over the next few weeks, Teigen’s usually buzzing and fun Instagram was understandably quiet. But slowly, she began to share more about her post-miscarriage journey, educating and highlighting an important and sad issue that is an uncomfortable but necessary topic to discuss.

‘I didn’t know how to come back to real life so I wrote this piece for Medium with hopes that I can somehow move on but as soon as I posted it, tears flew out because it felt so….final. I don’t want to ever not remember jack.

'Thank you to everyone who has been so kind. Thank you to the incredible doctors who tried so hard to make our third life a reality. Thank you to my friends and family and our entire household for taking care of me through all the adult diaper changes, bed rest and random hugs. Thank you John for being my best friend and love of my life. A lot of people think of the woman in times like this but I will never forget that john also suffered through these past months, while doing everything he could to take care of me. I am surrounded, in a human therapy blanket of love. I am grateful and healing and feel so incredibly lucky to witness such love’

Chrissy and John shared bravely and openly the process of grief that a family must undergo to grieve a miscarriage. They allowed their fans to walk with them through sharing the loss to their children, Miles and Luna, and the journey undertaken to keep Jack a part their lives in the wake of such a deep loss and mourning.

‘im just thinking a lot about jack today. our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. we try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way. I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot.’

They shared that the process is by no means linear, especially when you’re living your life on the world stage, opening up to everyone about some of the most vulnerable moments of your life. While sharing messages of hope, Chrissy also shared the bad moments, and how there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

‘when I’m old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful bitches of a couple months. But I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits. I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time. I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise john will dry me off. anyhow the point is, fuuuuuuuuuuuck, I think it’s happening’.

Just last night Teigen shared another post about how the experience of suffering a miscarriage is ongoing, not an event to be put behind you. She keeps Jack’s spirit close to the family, including him in conversations with her children and husband, ensuring he is part of their family life. The photo posted last night just proves the grieving process is not simple, and doesn’t have to be lonely, as Chrissy shared a picture with daughter Luna, having made ‘origami for our jack!’ together.

Commenters have flooded to support the mother through this process, saying;

‘Chrissy, Jack will be always remembered, loved, and in our hearts forever. Stay strong. You are the most wonderful soul and an amazing mother.’

‘Thinking so much about how when others grieve openly and honestly, it gives the rest of us permission to do the same.’

Teigen and Legend have turned this heartbreaking life event into a way to educate and guide people through a complex and unbelievable grief that is not openly discussed in today’s society, a brave and strong choice on the couple’s part. We have nothing but respect and well wishes for the family for 2021.