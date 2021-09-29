Chrissy Teigen pens emotional letter one year after miscarrying

Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has taken to social media to share a raw and emotional letter to her son, baby Jack, who she miscarried this time last year.

In honour of National Sons Day in America, which took place on Tuesday, September 28, Chrissy shared a sweet collage of photos featuring her three-year-old son Miles, followed by a second tribute to “the son we almost had”.

Alongside this harrowing tribute, 35-year-old Chrissy shared a heartbreaking throwback photo of herself and her musician husband, John Legend, mourning the loss of their baby boy from her hospital bed.

“And to the son we almost had,” Chrissy wrote in the caption, adding, “a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to.”

“I didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle.”

“They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. Mom and dad love you forever,” she concluded.

On October 1, 2020, Chrissy shared the tragic news that despite her and her doctors doing everything they could, sadly Chrissy and John’s baby boy had died when the former model was just 20-weeks pregnant, after suffering from extreme blood loss and placenta issues.

Publicly documenting her heartbreaking miscarriage, Chrissy shared a series of hospital photos, detailing her agonising experience. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Chrissy tragically explained in the caption.

The model is also a mum to her two children whom she shares with All Of Me singer John Legend, three-year-old son Miles and five-year-old daughter Luna.