Chrissy Teigen & her family host special ceremony for baby Jack

Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen and her singer-songwriter husband John Legend said goodbye to their late son Jack again yesterday, with a special ceremony to commemorate his one year anniversary.

On October 1 2020, Chrissy suffered a devastating baby loss, when she was just 20-weeks pregnant. After trying to conceive for many years, unfortunately Chrissy and John’s baby boy, who they sweetly named Jack, died after she suffered extreme blood loss and placenta problems.

Over the past year, Chrissy has been very open and honest about her grief and her struggles to come to terms with this tragic loss.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday evening, the 35-year-old mum shared two raw and heartfelt photos of her and her family honouring baby Jack with what appears to be some sort of religious ceremony.

“Took me a year but finally honored his little spirit with some blessings today,” Chrissy explained in the caption, adding, “hopefully some closure in my heart will happen now.”

Acknowledging her fans for their messages of support and understanding, Chrissy said, “thank you guys for the kind words. It’s a process. Xx”

Earlier this week, the former model shared another emotional post remembering “the son we almost had” on National Son’s Day in America.

“A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to,” she heartbreakingly wrote.

“I didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. Mom and Dad love you forever”.