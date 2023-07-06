SHEmazing!
Chrissy Teigen fans all agree on one thing in new video

by

Chrissy Teigen has revealed the sweetest video of her children. 

The wholesome footage has fans of the cookbook author all saying the same thing about her little ones.

Chrissy took to Instagram to share an adorable clip of her four children to her 42.2M Instagram followers. 

The video was from her and her husband John Legend’s Fourth of July celebration and to mark the day, they dressed their children in cute matching outfits. 

Credit: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

In the short video, her eldest children, seven-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles, can be seen holding five-month-old Esti and newborn Wren. 

The 37-year-old captioned the post, “Muted to protect your ears from john and i making extremely annoying animal noises”.

It wasn’t the lovely matching outfits that caught the attention of fans though as many were quick to point out how similar Luna and Miles look to their parents. 

One fan penned, “It’s like a lil Chrissy and a lil John holding a lil Luna and a lil Miles”.

Credit: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

“The genes in both Chrissy and John are crazy”, wrote a second fan, while a third added, “Mini versions of Luna & Miles, how crazy is it to see them now holding their siblings”.

Other social media followers commented about how natural the older children look with their younger siblings, with a commenter saying, “They’re beautiful!! What a big change for your older two and I bet they are taking it in stride bc they have a family and support system that loves them deeply!”.

Last week, Chrissy and John surprised the public when they announced the birth of their newborn son Wren, who was born via surrogate. 

Credit: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Wren was born just months after his big sister Esti arrived into the world as Chrissy revealed that once she became pregnant with Esti, she and John met with a surrogate because they "always wanted four children". 

“As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy”.

The couple previously experienced a heartbreaking baby loss in 2020 with their son Jack at 20 weeks and honoured him when announcing Wren’s birth.

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you”.

