Chrissy Teigen announces arrival of baby son via surrogacy

Chrissy Teigen has surprised her fan base by announcing that she has welcomed a new arrival!

In January of this year, Chrissy and her husband John Legend confirmed the birth of their second daughter, a baby girl named Esti.

The couple were already parents to Luna (7) and Miles (5). The family had previously suffered a heartbreaking baby loss in September 2020, with a son that they later named Jack.

Now, the Hollywood couple has confirmed that they have welcomed another child through surrogacy.

Credit: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Chrissy took to Instagram last night to share the wonderful news, stating that she has “always wanted four children.”

The adoring mum went on to detail that in 2021, the couple explored the idea of having two tandem surrogates, after fearing another baby loss. However, Chrissy soon changed her mind. “I remember saying I just couldn’t go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again,” the model wrote.

After becoming pregnant with daughter Esti through IVF, Chrissy and John met their surrogate.

“As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy,” Chrissy gushed.

Credit: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

The TV personality finished her caption by announcing that Alexandra gave birth to their baby boy “just minutes before midnight on June 19th”.

“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens,” Chrissy confirmed sweetly.

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you,” she concluded.

Credit: John Legend Instagram

Many fans have since congratulated Chrissy and John on their surprise new bundle of joy.

“Love that you gave credit to your surrogate and treated her with such love and kindness, so happy for your family,” praised one follower.

“The most beautiful birth story ever. Congratulations mama,” another added.