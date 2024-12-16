Chris McCausland reveals daughter’s cute reaction to Strictly win

Chris McCausland has been reflecting on his Strictly Come Dancing win!

On Saturday (December 14), the comedian and his professional dancing partner, Dianne Buswell, were crowned the champions of Strictly.

The win was a history-making achievement for the hit BBC series, as it marked Dianne’s first win on Strictly, and Chris was also the show's first ever blind contestant.

Chris, who was the bookies’ favourite to win for the majority of the series, beat out his fellow three contestants – Miranda actress Sarah Hadland, JLS hitmaker JB Gill, and former Love Island finalist Tasha Ghouri – to lift the glitterball trophy.

Now, as he continues to bask in his success, Chris has revealed the adorable way that his daughter reacted to his win.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine earlier today, the 47-year-old shared that his daughter, 11-year-old Sophie, got quite stressed on his behalf.

“She fed off my anxiety because I was terrified and I couldn’t really hide it that well, so she was nervous for me. The first show when we did the Cha Cha Cha, she was so nervous and as soon as we started dancing down the dancefloor, she burst out crying,” Chris explained.

The TV star went on to reveal that Sophie took a particular disliking to one of the Strictly judges, Craig Revel Horwood, due to the scores that he gave Chris for his routines.

“She got better throughout the series and was able to enjoy it… She threw things at the telly when Craig was on. She calls him a ‘bum’ even after the final when he gave us 10s, she couldn’t believe the two eights,” Chris teased further.

Chris recently took to social media for the first time since his win, and shared an emotional thank you to his fanbase.

Earlier today, he addressed his followers on X, formerly Twitter, by writing: “Well I likely won't be a part of anything like that ever again. Saturday night was emotional and I haven't quite recovered yet. Thank you all so much for appreciating what we were able to do. It has been an incredible experience. Lots of love to you all #Strictly! X”.