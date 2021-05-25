Chris Hemsworth got hilariously burned by his 7-year-old son

Hollywood star and dad-of-three Chris Hemsworth had made a name for himself in the Marvel universe playing the God of Thunder, Thor in each Avengers film as well as in his own separate four-film series.

However, it appears Chris’ seven-year-old son is less than impressed by his dad’s superhero status.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, the 37-year-old Australian actor shared a sweet father-son photo with one of his twin sons, which was taken from the set of the upcoming fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently being filmed in Sydney, Australia.

The photo showed Chris walking hand in hand with one of his sons, who he didn’t name in the post, with his little boy proudly wearing a red cape.

“Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age old question, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ ‘Dad I wanna be Superman,’ Lucky I have two other kids,” he hilariously wrote in the caption, offended that his son would choose to be anything other than his own superhero character, especially with Superman being from the DC universe, who are Marvel’s rivals.

Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky, whom he married in 2010, share three beautiful children together, an eight-year-old daughter named India and seven-year-old twin boys named Tristan and Sasha.

Chris’ comical post went down an absolute treat, especially amongst his superhero comrades and fellow Hollywood stars. Jason Mamoa, who plays DC’s Aquaman commented with a stream of cry-laughing emojis, adding, “Yeah, Wolf wanted to be Batman,” referring to his own 12-year-old son.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds, who plays the foul-mouthed Deadpool and Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot simply commented a laughing emoji and two heart emojis.