Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery’s new show is your next obsession

We didn’t know we needed a TV series with Captain America and Lady Mary until now. Everyone is going to be glued to Defending Jacob, the thrilling new series starring Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery.

Apple TV dropped the trailer this week and it's safe to say we're eager to find out what happens in this tense new series.

In this gripping, character-driven thriller, a shocking crime rocks a small Massachusetts town and one family in particular, forcing an assistant district attorney to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.

Defending Jacob is based on the 2012 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name.

The drama series stars Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Sakina Jaffrey, Betty Gabriel, and J.K. Simmons.

Defending Jacob airs on Apple TV on April 24. Three episodes will debut on April 24 and a new episode will air each Friday after that.

You can check out the full trailer below: