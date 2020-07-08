You can now order Chocolate Sushi Rolls and they taste unreal

We believe chocolate should be part of every meal so it's safe to say we were delighted to hear about the latest dish from Deliveroo and Dublin sushi restaurant, Musashi. They have created chocolate sushi and we're really excited to try it.

Feeling confused? Just roll with it.

Deliveroo and Musahi have been working together behind the scenes to craft Choki Rolls, a sweet twist on the Japanese staple which is decadent enough to satisfy even the biggest chocoholic.

The limited edition dish starts with a banana lovingly spread with nutella (for the day that’s in it) before being rolled in sticky rice and wrapped in seaweed. This sweet and salty concoction is then dipped in the lightest of tempura batters and deep fried until extra crispy. If that wasn’t indulgent enough, Choki Rollsis topped off with a drizzle of silky smooth chocolate sauce and served alongside juicy seasonal strawberries.

Arabella Jenkins at Deliveroo says: “Deliveroo is excited to collaborate with the sushi masters at Musashi. The only thing better than mouthwatering, delicious sushi is chocolate, and now customers can enjoy the two combined!

“Choki Rolls might sound a bit unconventional, but trust me when I say it is a treat befitting World Chocolate Day. Muashi have knocked it out of the park.” she added.

To download the Deliveroo app visit the app store on an iPhone or Android device.

This playful dish is available for a limited time only and exclusively from Deliveroo. It is available until July 12 priced at €6.99 for a box of Choki Rolls (4pcs).