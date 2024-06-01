Chocolate fans go wild as they spot new flavour of Aero on the shelves

Nestlé has rolled out an exciting new flavour for Aero fans: the Choco-Hazelnut bar. This latest addition promises a delightful mix of Aero’s signature airy chocolate bubbles with the rich, nutty taste of hazelnut. Available in a 90g bar, this new treat is set to become a must-have for chocolate lovers everywhere.

The new Choco-Hazelnut flavour has already made waves on social media, with fans eagerly sharing their love for this heavenly combination. Comments have been buzzing with praise, with one user even comparing it to Nutella, saying, "This chocolate bar is amazing!! Tastes like Nutella." Another fan chimed in, "I like this one better than the others," showcasing the immediate popularity of this new flavour.

This addition to the Aero lineup reflects Nestlé's ongoing commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving tastes of its consumers. The Choco-Hazelnut bar blends the beloved light, bubbly texture of Aero with the indulgent richness of hazelnut, creating a unique and satisfying chocolate experience.

With its irresistible taste and smooth texture, the Aero Choco-Hazelnut bar is poised to become a new favourite. Fans are excited about this latest creation, eagerly sharing their positive reviews and sparking interest among those who have yet to try it. The Aero Choco-Hazelnut bar is a delightful addition to the world of chocolate, combining familiar comfort with an exciting new twist.

Available in all good retailers nationwide.