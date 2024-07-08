Chloe Sims confirms cousin Joey Essex will appear on Selling Sunset

Chloe Sims has confirmed some big news about her cousin!

In recent weeks, it has been rumoured that Joey Essex is due to appear in the upcoming eighth season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

At the time, it was reported that Joey – who is currently starring on ITV’s Love Island – will be featured as a buyer, looking to purchase a property in the Los Angeles area.

Now, Joey’s cousin Chloe Sims – who already lives in Los Angeles – has revealed that the rumours are true.

In an interview with OK!, Chloe was quizzed about the speculation, which she was happy to confirm.

“He stayed with me in LA for six weeks while he filmed. He took [19-year-old daughter] Maddie’s room while she was out of town and made himself comfortable! I loved having him – it was good to have quality time with him,” the former TOWIE star teased.

Just six weeks later, Chloe found out via Instagram that Joey had entered the Love Island villa.

“I was completely shocked! Then I realised his agent had actually reached out and sent me a text pre-written by Joey. I was absolutely fuming because I thought, ‘I can’t watch this in the US,’ and I really want to watch because he’s there, and because I love Love Island!” the 42-year-old exclaimed.

When asked for her thoughts on Joey’s antics in the villa so far, including having three different partners and rekindling with former flame Grace, Chloe joked: “Well, I think we know why he’s single.”

She added: “I know how much he wants to settle down and he’s definitely looking for love, but I think he thinks, ‘The grass is always greener.’”

The reality star also admitted that she was in favour of Joey getting back together with Grace.

“We were so excited by the Grace situation, so when the recoupling [with Jessy] happened, I was speechless. I hope Joey proves everyone wrong. And they stop putting women in there who he knows, so he can just blossom. He’s my cousin so I’m biased, but would the show be as interesting without him in it? I don’t think so,” she concluded.