Chloe Madeley speaks out about splitting from husband James

Chloe Madeley has spoken out about her split from husband James Haskell.

The pair, who have been married for almost five years, announced they were going their separate ways at the end of October after rumours started circulating about their split.

As Chloe prepares for her first Christmas as a single mum to the couple’s 16-month-old daughter Bodhi, she has opened up about her and James’ break-up and admitted she’s going through a ‘difficult time’.

When speaking to The Sun for their Cosy At Christmas campaign, Chloe explained, “People have been unbelievably supportive of me during my split”.

“But things can be sad and be a good thing, that’s how I feel about it. Bodhi is young and I find it a great comfort that she won’t know any different”.

The personal trainer then discussed her ex, revealing, “James is a very hands-on dad, Bodhi loves him, he loves her and they have the most incredible relationship”.

Chloe also shared how busy her life is in the build-up to Christmas as she tries to juggle work, social activities and being a single mum.

“I’m trying to work, maintain a social life and I am going through a difficult time in my personal life right now but this is a 24/7 job”.

“I really enjoy being a mother but I cannot remember the last time I didn’t feel exhausted”, she later explained.

Madeley was recently questioned if she and James would consider getting back together, to which she responded, “James and I are not together anymore but we are determined to be the absolute best parents we can be to our amazing little girl”.

When announcing their separation on social media, Chloe shared a statement to her 296K Instagram followers that reads, “James and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September, 2023”.

“We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand”.

She added, “Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, as it is private and we have a daughter to coparent, whom we will love and protect at all costs”.