Chloe Ferry ‘ready for next chapter’ as she shares tearful update

Chloe Ferry is embarking on a new chapter in her life.

The former Geordie Shore star has admitted she’s ‘ready for the next chapter’ as she shares a new update with her fans on social media.

Explaining that she’s moving out of her home, Chloe revealed her excitement that she gets to have a ‘fresh start’.

The 29-year-old posted an emotional video to her 3.9M Instagram followers that shows the reality star in tears as she walks around her house and takes framed pictures off the wall.

In the caption of the video Chloe said, “This is goodbye and I promise these are happy tears because I’ve made the most amazing memories in this beautiful home but unfortunately this beautiful home just wasn’t for me anymore”.

“I’m so excited for a fresh start in my new house this is the end of a chapter for me and I’m excited for new beginnings”.

Many famous pals and fans headed to the comments to send supportive messages with Chloe.

Her former Geordie Shore co-star Sophie Kasaei wrote, “God we had some good times in there but can’t wait to make new ones in the new place! X”.

“Fresh start babes”, penned another Geordie Shore co-star, Marnie Simpson.

Love Islander Jess Harding added, “Proud of you”.

Chloe later took to her Instagram Stories to share another message with fans as she wrote, “I promise these are happy tears. I’ve just made so many amazing memories in this house that will be with me forever but I’m ready for the next chapter now. Here's to new beginnings”.

“I see the old house as where i found myself and the new house is where i build myself to my bestest self”, Ferry later went on to confess.

Last month, Chloe shared a glimpse into her new home as she unveiled a video of her ‘glam room’ and revealed, “It’s FINALLY here… my new home reveal. I’m over the moon with @buildmyspaces.co.uk, how crazy is this transformation”.

After a social media user commented that it looks like Chloe opted to downsize her new home, she responded by stating, “yes I wanted somthing more Homley been in that massive house by my self was so lonely and it just wasn’t cosy nothing to do with money wow people love to make sh*t up like”.