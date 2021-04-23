Chills! Watch the trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Warner Brothers have just dropped the trailer for their brand new horror flick, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and we’ve got chills!

Set to arrive in cinemas soon, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a thrilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defence.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return to star as Lorraine and Ed Warren, under the direction of Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona). The film also stars Ruairi O’Connor (Starz’ The Spanish Princess), Sarah Catherine Hook (Hulu’s Monsterland) and Julian Hilliard (the series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and The Haunting of Hill House).

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, who have collaborated on all the Conjuring universe films. Serving as executive producers were Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Michelle Morrissey.

As fans of the horror genre will know, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is the seventh film in the Conjuring universe, the largest horror franchise in history, which has grossed more than $1.8 billion worldwide. It includes the first two Conjuring films, as well as Annabelle and Annabelle: Creation, The Nun, and Annabelle Comes Home.

You can check out the full trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It here.