Chills! Check out the inspiring first-look trailer for ‘King Richard’

Warner Brothers just dropped the inspiring first-look trailer for their upcoming film, King Richard, and we’ve got chills!

Based on the true story that will inspire the world, Warner Bros. Pictures’ King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, Venus and Serena Williams, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever.

Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness, Bad Boys for Life) stars as Richard, under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men).

Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons.

The profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.

Aunjanue Ellis (If Beale Street Could Talk) plays the girls’ mom, Oracene “Brandi” Williams, Saniyaa Sidney (Hidden Figures, Fences) stars as Venus Williams, Demi Singleton (TV’s Godfather of Harlem) stars as Serena Williams, with Tony Goldwyn (Scandal) as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal (Ford v Ferrari) as coach Rick Macci.

Lucikly we won’t have too much longer to wait for King Richard to hit our screens, as it’s set to premiere this coming November 19, 2021. In the meantime, check out the trailer below;