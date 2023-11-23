Cheryl reveals son’s response to realising he has famous parents

Cheryl has been opening up about her son Bear.

The singer shares her six-year-old son with ex-One Direction band member Liam Payne.

The pair, who split in 2018, have decided to keep Bear out of the public eye, and now Cheryl has revealed he has figured out he has famous parents.

Detailing how she wants her child to have a ‘normal childhood’ despite his parents being celebrities, Cheryl chatted to Vogue about when Bear realised his parents were famous.

The Girls Aloud band member explained, “ The problem is that I want Bear to have a normal childhood. I don’t want people recognising him on the street. But he’s twigged that I’m famous”.

“The other day he said, ‘How lucky am I to have famous parents?’. I said, ‘It doesn’t matter’. He goes, ‘Yeah. But it’s pretty cool’”.

Cheryl and Liam first met when Payne was auditioning for The X-Factor and Cheryl was a judge on the show.

Reports that they began dating started in 2016 and the pair went on to welcome Bear into the world in 2017.

When announcing their split in 2018, Cheryl released a statement that read, “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make”.

“We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together”.

Since breaking up, the pair have been co-parenting Bear together. Last year, Liam opened up about the co-parenting relationship he and Cheryl share.

He explained, “She’s the best mum in the world. I couldn’t ask for someone better. The relationship we have with each other now as friends has only grown more”.

“She gives me full autonomy of my own life to be able to go and do what I do and at the same time I know he’s being taken care of”.