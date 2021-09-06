Cheryl honours bandmate Sarah Harding with emotional tribute

Girls Aloud singer, Sarah Harding tragically lost her battle with breast cancer this past weekend, passing away peacefully on Sunday morning at the age of 39.

Since then, fans, friends and some of her fellow bandmates have been taking to social media to share their own heartfelt tributes in honour of Sarah, with Cheryl Tweedy taking to Instagram this afternoon.

“Although we knew this day would arrive I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our stunning, unique, crazy, quirky, kind and soft hearted girl has departed,” 38-year-old Cheryl wrote in her emotional Instagram caption, alongside a lovely black and white photo of Sarah.

“As I try to navigate my way through these painfully strange and horribly unfamiliar waves of disbelief & finality I am experiencing, I wanted to extend my condolences to all of our GA fans,” Cheryl continued.

“We were like an extended family for so long and we know so many of you by name. I wanted to make sure you knew just how much your love and continued support meant to Sarah through her most vulnerable times. She was so grateful and you really lifted her spirits when she needed you most.”

“I also realize so many will be deeply affected by the circumstances of Sarah’s passing… I am sending you all so much love. I love you Sarah… farewell. Sarah Nicole Harding forever in our hearts,” she lovingly concluded.

Fellow Girls Aloud singer and mum-of-three Kimberley Walsh also took to Instagram this morning to share her own words of shock and grief. “Beautiful Sarah this hurts so bad,” 39-year-old Kimberley wrote alongside a series of throwback photos featuring herself and Sarah over the years.

“To wake up and know that you are really gone is too much to bear. Hearing your infectious chuckle was one of my favourite things in the world. Your fire burned so bright and you loved, lived and laughed so hard.”

“Sending love and strength to everyone who is grieving today. My heart is broken.”

Announcing the sad news on Sunday morning, Sarah’s mum Marie said that she “fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day,” adding that she hopes that Sarah would be remembered as the “bright shining star” that she was, and not “for her fight against this terrible disease.”

Our thoughts go out to Sarah’s family and loved ones during this heartbreaking time of grieving and loss.