SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Cher Lloyd supported by fans amid health concern during pregnancy

by

Cher Lloyd has opened up about her recent health diagnosis during her second pregnancy. 

The Swagger Jagger singer has been supported by her fans after she revealed she ‘blames herself’ for her diagnosis. 

The 29-year-old has revealed she’s been diagnosed with gestational diabetes, which left her feeling ‘scared and confused’.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cher Lloyd (@cherlloyd)

Opening up about the diagnosis to her 2.7M Instagram followers, Cher admitted, “I got the call last week to tell me I had gestational diabetes. I burst into tears. I felt scared, confused and instantly blamed myself”.

“I’ve spent most of my time researching gestational diabetes and trying to find recipes and ways to control it. I’m still getting used to the changes and how this might affect the rest of my pregnancy”.

Lloyd then added, “I just wanted to reach out to any fellow gestational diabetes mamas out there sharing advise, stories and suggestions. Sending love”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cher Lloyd (@cherlloyd)

Many fans of the singer rushed to the comments to share their support for her amid her worrying but common diagnosis. 

One fan said, “So sorry to hear this! Sending love your way and wishing you all the best with your pregnancy”.

“Oh hun sorry to hear this, you’ve got this!”, wrote a second commenter, while a third added, “You got this! Sending all my love”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cher Lloyd (@cherlloyd)

According to the NHS, gestational diabetes is “high blood sugar (glucose) that develops during pregnancy and usually disappears after giving birth. It can happen at any stage of pregnancy, but is more common in the second or third trimester”.

Cher announced she was expecting her second child with her husband, Craig, back in April when she penned, “Baby number 2, we can’t wait to meet you”, alongside a video of a newborn outfit and her baby scan.

The couple are already proud parents to five-year-old Delilah, who recently celebrated her birthday with a Bluey-themed party.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.