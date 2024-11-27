Chelsee Healey confesses she fainted during Dancing On Ice training

Chelsee Healey has admitted that she has been struggling with her training for Dancing On Ice.

The Waterloo Road star was announced earlier this year as part of the lineup for the upcoming new series of Dancing On Ice.

Ahead of the series launch this January, Chelsee has been granted several months to train on the ice.

However, the soap actress has now admitted that she has been feeling “overwhelmed” with the process.

Yesterday, Chelsee took to her Instagram stories to share a candid update with her 604K followers.

“I’m taking a little while off this,” the 36-year-old began in her message, in reference to her social media.

“I have so much going on and just feeling a little overwhelmed. I had training and fainted on the ice today,” Chelsee confessed.

“Thank you to my great partner for making sure I was ok and supporting me until I came round,” the mother-of-two added, referring to her skating partner Andy Buchanan.

On October 3 of this year, Chelsee was initially announced as a contestant for the 2025 series of Dancing On Ice.

Chelsee will be joined on the ice by a cast of 11 other celebrities, including Paralympic champion Dame Sarah Storey, Coronation Street star Sam Aston, The Only Way Is Essex alum Ferne McCann, retired Olympian Sir Steve Redgrave and former EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks.

Rounding out the lineup will be The Traitors finalist Mollie Pearce, comedian Josh Jones, footballer Anton Ferdinand, TOWIE star Dan Edgar, Springwatch presenter Michaela Strachan and former Love Island bombshell Chris Taylor.

Speaking to Heart Radio following her casting reveal, Chelsee expressed her excitement about joining Dancing On Ice.

"I’m ready, I’m good to go, let’s go! I’ve got a bit of rhythm but skating on ice is completely different. I’m excited,” she exclaimed.

“I’m most excited for the live shows, getting to perform live every week will give me a buzz. I can’t wait for the live shows,” Chelsee added.