Check out the trailer for the brand new season of Celeb MasterChef

The wait is nearly over, as BBC released the first look trailer for their brand new season of Celebrity MasterChef, and it looks like we’re in for quite a treat!

From the short trailer we can see our celeb contestants take to the kitchen, getting up to all sorts of antics as they try their best to impress our seasoned judges, John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Of course John and Gregg will be on hand for each and every episode to offer their expert opinions, as they watch our beloved celebs battle it out week after week for that illustrious winning title.

Check out the first look trailer for the upcoming season of Celebrity MasterChef below;

The judges will be joined by a variety of guest judges and cooking connoisseurs including the likes of Tom Kerridge, Nisha Katona and Nieves Barragan Mohacho.

Of course it wouldn’t be Celebrity MasterChef though, without an exciting line-up of celebrity contestants eager to put their cooking skills to the test — and this year’s list is looking pretty great.

Some of the celebs we’re most looking forward to seeing include newly engaged glamour model Katy Price, who’s ready to don an apron along with ITV presenter and former Eastenders actor Joe Swash. Other soap stars ready to enter the kitchen include Coronation Street’s Melissa Johns and Michelle Collins, along with former Eastenders actress and I’m A Celeb star Rita Simons.

This year we also have a few reality stars with their spatulas at the ready, including Love Island’s Kem Cetinay and TOWIE’s Megan McKenna who will be joined by I’m A Celeb star and author Su Pollard, comedian Munya Chawawa, TV presenter Melanie Sykes, Loose Women presenter Penny Lancaster, Will Kirk, who stars in BBC series The Repair Shop and journalist and author Gavin Esler.

While we don’t have an exact release date for this upcoming season just yet, we do know that Celebrity MasterChef will be airing on BBC at some point this summer —so stay tuned for more info!