Check out the brand new Mrs Hinch loungewear range at Tesco

If you can’t enough of these cosy loungewear sets and love a good bargain, then get yourself down to Tesco, because our favourite cleaning guru, Mrs. Hinch, has just launched her second seasonal range for F&F at Tesco.

That’s right — the Mrs Hinch range is back at F&F for autumn and winter 2021! Following the success of her spring/summer range, F&F at Tesco has once again collaborated with Mrs Hinch to offer customers a sleek new selection of comfy and cosy loungewear, which is now available in select Tesco stores nationwide.

Loungewear styles can be taken up a notch this season with luxurious co-ords (RRP €36.00), cosy pyjamas sets (RRP €20.00), fluffy three-piece lounge sets (RRP €38.00) and ribbed jumpsuits (RRP €25.00).

Speaking about the range, social media sensation Sophie Hinchliffe (aka Mrs. Hinch) said, “I’m so excited for everyone to see my new range with F&F! Creating the first range with F&F was such a dream come true, so to be able to do it all again is an unbelievable feeling!”

“Our home is my favourite place to relax, be comfortable and feel safe and warm, and I really hope that this collection brings that comfort to all my followers.”

This collection is part of F&F at Tesco Made Mindfully range which includes selected styles made from responsibly sourced materials including viscose and cotton, and others made from recycled fabrics such as polyester.

Fancy checking it out for yourself? The Mrs Hinch x F&F range is available in select Tesco stores nationwide.