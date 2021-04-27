Check out Savida’s stunning new denim range exclusive to Dunnes!

What are the top things we look for when building up our wardrobes? I know that things that are key for me personally are sustainability, versatility and good quality. I like to have a wardrobe that is made up of staples that can move from warm to cool weather, can form the base of any outfit and provide statement pieces to dress up any season.

But the one staple none of us can live without?

Our denims.

The ultimate versatile material, denim dress up or down any outfit and see you through summer all the way to the January blues. Second to none, denim is our staple material for the ever-handy jeans and a nice top look and the perfect pair to our bright summer colours. A basic that can’t be overlooked, Savida understands that your denims are your go-tos. Which is why they have launched a beautiful new organic denim capsule collection at Dunnes Stores.

Savida have a longstanding love affair with denim. It’s one of the most versatile and popular fabrics which has stood the test of time across all genders and ages. And we’re now all set to fall a little more in love with this wonder fabric with this launch of the new organic denim collection. This stunning new collection, in vibrant blue and fresh summer whites, shows how diverse denim can be with beautiful tops showing puff sleeve detail, sleek mini dresses, shirts with fun frill detail, frayed midi skirts and belted jumpsuits.

This breath-taking range is manufactured with less water, chemicals and energy, making this a more sustainable product having less impact on the environment, which is key when making conscious fashion choices.

On this new collection, the Savida Buyer Patricia Martinez says “We are so excited to bring this beautiful new organic denim collection to the market. It has wonderful pieces that will brighten up your wardrobe and can be worn from day to night. The Savida customer loves style and fabrics that make her feel and look good, which is what this new organic denim collection is all about”.

So if your denim staples need a refresh this summer, check out the new Savida organic denim collection exclusive to online at www.dunnesstores.com.