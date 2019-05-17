Cheap and cheerful: Aldi are releasing hen party decorations

Planning a hen party may seem like a fantastic idea at the time but it can soon become a complete and utter nightmare. You spend hours scouring the Internet for decorations that are that little bit classier than your typical penis straws and pink feather boas, but alas they're everywhere you look.

Until now, thanks to Aldi, planning your bestie or sister's hen-do just got a hell of a lot easier (and affordable).

An amazing range of party supplies for hen parties, baby showers and summer fiestas, are on sale in 137 stores nationwide from Sunday, May 26.

From tableware to décor, the range has all you need to make sure your party is really memorable!

Make it a Hen Party to remember with some stunning decorations. Choose from Fancy Hen Party props, sashes and balloons. As well as some banners and bunting! With decorations ranging from a mere €0.99 to €12.99, you’ll plan a celebration to remember for a fraction of the price.

We'll be flocking to Aldi to stock up on all these decorations when they arrive in store on May 26.