Charlotte Tilbury’s latest makeup collection will be your go-to for summer glow

Our summer beauty is saved with Charlotte Tilbury’s new collection! I don’t know about anyone else, but my poor makeup bag has been gathering cobwebs the last while. So when it was announced that we would be reopening last week, I found myself woefully unprepared for inevitably running into everyone you’ve ever known (and their mother).

Dried out mascaras, crumbling eyeshadow palettes, out of date lipsticks…my whole collection needs a bit of an investment and revamp. The Charlotte Tilbury Look of Love collection sounds right up my alley.

Described as an easy-to-use, easy-to-choose beautifying love filter makeup for everyone everywhere, The Look Of Love™ collection has been available since the 29th of April, launching first exclusively at CharlotteTilbury.com, and then in Brown Thomas nationwide and Arnotts on the 13th of May 2021.

From the celebrity-loved world of the iconic, nude-pink Pillow Talk and the euphoric love-rush shades of her mood-boosting Glowgasm collection, to the sparkling Cheek to Chic blushes in Love Glow, Ecstasy and First Love, Charlotte’s mesmerising looks of love have graced hundreds of magazine covers, launched countless beauty trends and inspired iconic bridal looks around the world.

These pretty, alluring, rosebud and taupe nude hues, mimic the effects of a natural beauty look for makeup that is universally flattering, easy-to-use and doesn’t wear you!

“So many people can find choosing their perfect look of love difficult, and I want to decodify that experience, making it easy-to-use, easy-to-choose and easy-to-gift! I want empower you to recreate a LOOK OF LOVE™ anytime, anywhere!! From dreams to dates to happily-ever-afters, these stunning love-blush hues are so forgiving, so universally-flattering and so versatile! Discover my NEW! LOOK OF LOVE™ COLLECTION and put on the love glow frequency everyday—inside and out!! Darlings, all you need is love and Charlotte Tilbury!” – Charlotte.

Charlotte Tilbury NEW! Look of Love collection includes;

Instant Look of Love In A Palette™ (RRP €69)

Charlotte’s beauty secret for a fresh, effortless, LOOK OF LOVE is her two new, dreamy, universal shades for everyone, everywhere! It’s easy-to-choose, easy-to-use colour by numbers for a 5 minute love glow look on-the-go! Available in ‘Pretty Blushed Beauty’ and ‘Glowing Beauty’ with enhancing, brightening, smoking and bronzing shades in stunning shades, ranging from sheer, rose-toned sparkle to a sun kissed bronze to contour and sculpt.

Expertly colour curated for everyone, everywhere, this easy to use 5-minute makeup magic on-the-go! Includes Diamond Filter Sparkle Texture which ensures smooth, second-skin-like application, with lustrous pigments for a star-like, reflective finish and Charlotte’s award-winning Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder, enriched with the smoothing, pore blurring and perfecting effects of the Airbrush makeup family for the ultimate soft-focus, airbrush finish.

The Look Of Love™ Lipstick in Nude Romance, Wedding Belles, Mrs Kisses and First Dance (RRP €35) & The Look Of Love™ Lipstick Refills (RRP €23)

Introducing 4 dreamy, nuanced, rosebud shades for the most beautiful, fresh, radiant version of you! Housed in a refillable design, with rose gold starburst keepsake packaging, these stunning lipsticks are the perfect accessory. Choose one or fall in love with all four!

Nude Romance is the next nude icon on everyone’s lips! By mixing shades in her beauty secrets archive, Charlotte has innovated the perfect, neutral, natural-looking, naughty-nude tone that gives everyone their best looking lips! Not too warm, not too cool—it’s the perfect blend of nuanced, neutral tones. Like a love filter for your lips! Nude Romance is the most flattering, forgiving, versatile nude, which everyone needs in their makeup bag!

And, back by popular demand, Charlotte’s award-winning Matte Revolution formula in Wedding Belles, Mrs Kisses and First Dance! Wedding Belles is a delicate matte rose-bud-pink, Mrs Kisses is a warm, matte golden peach and First Dance is a love-blushed, matte berry-rose. Lipstick Tree & Orchid extract softens and hydrates lips for gorgeous feel and the 3D glowing pigments create the illusion of lit-from-within lips. Triglycerides mixed with a perfect blend of oils and waxes glide long-lasting colour onto the lips and the square angled tip mimics the shape of a lip brush for precision application.

Tinted Love™ Lip & Cheek Tints, limited-edition (RRP €32)

Charlotte’s new beautifying filters for lips & cheeks are your must have item for a rosy flush this summer! Charlotte has bottled the secret to your most beautiful lips and cheeks! Discover 6 new petal veils to imprint the lips with long-lasting colour. It’s fun, joyful, on-the-go makeup magic! These magical beauty filter tints are loved by celebrities and supermodels for a glowing, gorgeous, natural beauty look! They’re Charlotte’s beauty secrets to cheats the effects of nature, giving you fresh, youthful, healthy looking lips and cheeks.

Effortlessly chic, modern, fresh, ‘no-makeup’ makeup to enhance your natural beauty, so that everyone from the yoga girl to the busy working mother can become the most beautiful version of themselves. It moisturises for up to 24 hours, boosts hydration by 180% and 93% of women agree their lips feel nourished, moisturised and soft.

Available in:

Blushed Rose – fresh pinky-rose

Bohemian Kiss – warm peachy-brown

Love Chain – dreamy, crushed poppy-red

Tripping on Love – flirtatious cherry-red

Petal Pink – dreamy, soft pink

Santa Euphoria – beachy nude-brown SANTA EUPHORIA

Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E these lip tints love your lips – non-drying, fresh-looking, long-lasting lip colour that hydrates! A nourishing just-kissed petal veil for your lips! Transfer-proof and lightweight, this buildable colour leaves lips feeling soft and smooth.