Charlotte Dawson unveils daughter’s name after welcoming third child

Charlotte Dawson has revealed the name of her baby girl!

Yesterday (March 9), the reality star’s fiancé, Matthew Sarsfield, announced the arrival of their third child.

The couple are now parents to a bouncing baby girl, alongside their two sons – four-year-old Noah and one-year-old Jude.

At the time of announcing her birth, Charlotte and Matthew chose not to disclose their little girl’s name. Now, a few days on from her arrival, the proud parents have revealed her moniker!

Last night, Charlotte took to Instagram to post a collection of photos before and after her labour, including her first snap with Matthew and their daughter.

In the caption of her post, the 32-year-old decided to write her newborn’s full name.

“My darlings I’m soooo excited to introduce our baby girl to you all, Gigi Dawson Sarsfield,” Charlotte gushed.

“Finally she arrived fashionably late like her mama but a very very speedy entrance into the world, weighing 8lbs 9oz at 9:32pm on Saturday 8th March & arriving in true chuffin kweeen style on international women’s day,” she teased.

“We are completely in love with her & so excited to be a fambo of 5, chaos but magical.. can’t wait to make the best memories!! I still can’t believe we have a BABY GIRL… I’ve dreamt of this moment for so long,” she continued.

“I think she is such a mix of Noah & Jude.. what do you all think,” the mum-of-three concluded.

Following her adorable reveal, many of Charlotte’s fellow celebs have since been sending their well-wishes.

“Awww congratulations to you,” wrote Love Island winner Jess Harding.

“Huge congratulations to you all,” replied TOWIE alum Billie Faiers.

“Ah Charlotte Congratulations darling,” added former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan.

Charlotte – who is the daughter of the late entertainer Les Dawson – initially announced her pregnancy with her third child last August. In the following month, the TV star went on to confirm that she was expecting a baby girl.