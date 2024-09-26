Charlotte Dawson shares tearful reaction to her third child’s gender

Charlotte Dawson has shared the moment she discovered the gender of her third child!

Earlier this week, the former Ex on the Beach star confirmed that she is expecting a baby girl, after initially announcing her pregnancy last month.

Now, a few days on from revealing her exciting update, Charlotte has shared her emotional reaction to the news that she will be having a daughter.

The 31-year-old recently took to her Instagram account to post a video, which showcases her walking into her podcast studio to be told that she is expecting a baby girl.

Charlotte – who is already a mum to sons Noah (3) and Jude (1) – then proceeded to scream and jump with delight, tearing up at the confirmation.

“Oh my God, I’m shaking! Oh my God, a girl!” she exclaimed in the heartwarming clip.

In the caption of her video, Charlotte then went on to explain the backstory behind the tear-jerking moment.

“I had to share this as everyone asked for my first reaction when I found out we were having a baby girl..” the reality star penned.

“I was at my podcast studios @charlottesnaughtycorner when my blood test results came through to my email, I couldn’t open it I made @daisyhuntoon open it and this was my reaction..” she recalled.

“So glad I got it on camera, as you can see I am BUZZING to finally get my prinny!!!” Charlotte exclaimed further.

Following the adorable video, many of Charlotte’s fellow famous faces have since been taking to her comments section to express their well-wishes.

“This is the best video,” replied TOWIE alum Megan McKenna.

“Princess P,” teased former Love Island finalist Faye Winter.

“Love this xxx,” added TOWIE star Amy Childs.

Charlotte initially announced her pregnancy on August 24, just a few weeks after discovering that her fiancé Matthew Sarsfield had been sending sexual photos and videos to another woman.

Sharing her baby news on Instagram, Charlotte wrote: “Been keeping a little secret… I have some news to share with you all amongst the negative."