Charlotte Dawson shares details of her son meeting newborn brother

Charlotte Dawson has shared an insight into the adorable moment her son met his newborn brother for the first time.

Charlotte welcomed the birth of her baby boy, Jude, on July 30 with her fiancé Matthew Sarsfield. The couple are already proud parents to their two-year-old son Noah.

Now that Charlotte and Jude are home from the hospital, the former Ex on the Beach star has opened up about the cute moment Noah met his little brother.

Sharing a cute snap of Noah sitting on a hospital bed while gleefully cradling his newborn brother to her 1.3M Instagram followers, Charlotte admitted she’s an ‘emotional wreck’.

The 30-year-old captioned the sweet post, “When Noah met jude his best friend forever his little brother. I have so much to share with you my darlings.. but this picture got me”.

“My precious boys, the smiles on there faces, I just can’t believe it. I’m an emotional wreck, I’ve felt every kind of feeling tonight”.

“Don’t want our baby bubble to ever pop right now so blessed @matt_sarsfield @noahdawsonsarsfield. I wanted them jn matching outfits but this is real.. don’t ask why he’s in a Blackpool footy top”, she added with a laughing emoji.

Many of the former reality TV star’s fans and social media followers headed to the comments to congratulate Dawson on her new arrival and share their love of the precious photo.

One fan wrote, “This is so cute! Congratulations, the cutest big brother xx”.

“What a moment, be the best of friends, little beauty’s xoxo”, penned a second commenter, while a third added, “Awww this is a beautiful photo. One to cherish forever”.

When announcing Jude’s birth on social media, Charlotte revealed she couldn't have her C-section and didn’t have pain relief as planned because of Jude’s speedy entrance into the world.

“Weighing 8lb 8oz, he made his speedy entrance in an hour of us getting to hospital.. I was adamant for a section but his head came out on the theatre table with no chuffin pain relief guys !!!”.

“Everybody did warn me saying your second baby flies out… hahahaha I wish I did listen. well my birthing plan went completely the other way.. I pushed nearly a 9 pounder out but our little judey baby is a dream come true, happy & healthy and we are so in love”.