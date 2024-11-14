Charlotte Dawson reveals son is ‘so poorly’ & was hospitalised

Charlotte Dawson has revealed that her son Jude is unwell and had to be hospitalised.

The former Ex on the Beach star shares one-year-old Jude with her fiancé Matthew Sarsfield.

The couple also share three-year-old Noah together and Charlotte is due to give birth to their first daughter in 2025.

Opening up on social media, Charlotte admitted that she felt ‘awful’ when Jude had to spend time in hospital and experienced ‘mum guilt’ when his grandmother had to look after him today while she and Matthew were both busy with work.

On her Instagram Stories, Dawson shared a photo of her mum with baby Jude at the hospital to her 1.4M followers.

Adding text to the image, Charlotte revealed, “Jude is so poorly again with bronchitis we were in the hospital until late last night as his breathing was so bad & a high temp”.

Credit: Charlotte Dawson Instagram

“Thankgod his oxygen levels came back ok & they were happy for him to come home. His coughing is hurting him & he's in so much pain with his chest”.

“It's awful seeing him like this I think it's just gonna be his weak spot now I am one sleepy mama & feel massive mum guilt with being so busy atm & Matthew at work..”.

The 32-year-old went on to say, “but very lucky we have nanny/my fabulous mum helping us with him @tracydawsonx love you appreciate you”.

Weeks after Jude was first born, Charlotte revealed that he had been diagnosed with bronchiolitis, which is a lung infection that is often seen in very young children.

Months later, Jude was hospitalised again because he got bronchiolitis for a second time. At the time the former reality star confessed, “ just can’t believe he had it again so scary but so glad we went to hospital. I’m exhausted, not slept hardly”.