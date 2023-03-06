Charlotte Dawson finally shares gender reveal for her ‘rainbow’ baby

Charlotte Dawson has finally shared her gender reveal!

The reality star is currently expecting another baby with her fiancé Matt Sarsfield, after experiencing a devastating miscarriage in April of last year. The couple are already parents to a two-year-old boy named Noah.

Last week during an Instagram Q&A, Charlotte teased that she and Matt already knew the gender of their little one, and that she would be sharing “a little gender reveal” soon – and now she finally has!

Taking to Instagram last night, the 30-year-old posted a heartwarming black-and-white video of Matt helping Noah to pop a huge balloon with “Prince or Princess?” inscribed on it.

As the balloon pops, the video quickly turns to colour to reveal blue confetti, which confirms that the family are expecting a baby boy. Matt then throws the blue confetti around, to the delight of Noah.

At the end of her video, Charlotte shows two personalised pairs of pyjamas that Noah now owns, with the words “I’m going to be a big brother” and “I’m getting a little brother” written on them respectively. How adorable!

“ITS A…..”, Charlotte penned in the caption of her video, alongside blue heart and pink heart emojis.

“I’m so excited to finally share with you all what baba we are having, obvs we already know.. but here’s a little gender reveal for you all,” she continued. “Noah is going to be the best big brother."

Many have since taken to the comments section of Charlotte’s post to congratulate her on her baby boy.

“Baby boy crew,” wrote Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan, who recently announced that she is also expecting a baby boy. “so happy for use!!!!”

“Aww congratulations Charlotte and Matt! Exciting times,” another follower replied.

The couple initially shared their baby news with OK! on February 20. Charlotte highlighted her miscarriage alongside her pregnancy announcement. “I know how supportive you all have been with my miscarriage last year.. & you’ve all wanted me to have another baba!!”, she explained to her 1.3M Instagram followers.

“It’s been tough since we lost our little cherub, but this has been perfect timing for our rainbow babay,” she penned. “can’t wait for Noah to be a big brother.”

Congratulations to Charlotte and Matt!