Charlotte Dawson calls out allegations she is ‘milking’ sexting scandal

Charlotte Dawson has hit back against allegations that she is ‘milking’ an ongoing scandal surrounding her fiancé Matthew Sarsfield.

The pair – who got engaged in 2020 – are parents to two boys together, Noah (3) and Jude (1). Last month, difficulties arose in their relationship when it was confirmed that Matthew had been secretly sending inappropriate messages and photos to another woman.

Charlotte subsequently asked him to move out of their family home. However, just a few days after the scandal broke, the reality star revealed that she is also expecting her third child with Matthew.

Now, as she continues to deal with Matthew’s disloyalty, Charlotte has been hitting back against negative comments she has received.

Yesterday, the 31-year-old shared a snap of herself and her two sons from a recent photoshoot with OK!, but fans took to her comments section to accuse her of manipulating the scandal.

Charlotte later posted a statement on her Instagram stories, writing: “I just want to address a few things, a stupid comment about me ‘milking this’”.

“I've had my heart broken & been embarrassed publicly whilst growing my 3rd child & trying to remain as calm as possible,” she explained, before admitting that her photoshoot was “different to how it was meant to be.”

“I wanted my fiancé & baby daddy in the shoot – it broke my heart he wasn't, I didn't ask for this.. but obviously I had to talk about it in the interview,” she continued.

“Another one saying I'm hiding Matthew away, what do you all want? I don't get it… trust me this is no publicity stunt I wish it was, but please remember I have 2 children with one on the way with him & things are a lot harder than just simply walking away,” the mum-of-two confessed.

“I've not even said anything about 100 percent sorting it out yet, just trying to take each day at a time and keeping myself not stressed with this baby in my belly and my boys happy,” Charlotte penned, concluding: “It's nothing to do with anyone what decision I make it's my family & my life not yours.”