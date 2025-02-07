Charlotte Crosby pays tribute to fiancé Jake after birth of second child

Charlotte Crosby has been honouring her husband-to-be!

Earlier this week, the former Geordie Shore star announced that she had given birth to her second child, alongside her fiancé Jake Ankers.

The couple welcomed another beautiful baby girl, Pixi Cecelia, joining their two-year-old daughter Alba Jean.

Now, a few days on from confirming her little one’s arrival, Charlotte has penned a heartwarming tribute to her partner Jake.

Last night, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram stories to upload an adorable, black-and-white snap of Jake cradling his new baby daughter.

Along with the image, Charlotte then went on to write a meaningful tribute to Jake, whom she has been in a relationship with since 2021.

“Thank you for my healthy family. Thank you for a safe delivery of my Pixi girl,” she began.

“Grateful for some special time in London to enjoy our bubble surrounded by friends and family. And most of all thank you for this man @jake ankers,” Charlotte gushed further.

“Recovery this time around has not been easy, thank you for being at my side and caring for me every second of the day, not just caring for me but caring for Pixi as well, as I haven't been able to do much at all!” the reality star admitted.

“I don't actually know what on earth I would do without you Jake! Very excited for a year of new chapters with you! You are my actual heart and soul,” Charlotte concluded.

On Monday (February 3), Charlotte delighted her fanbase when she announced the arrival of her second child. At the time, the proud mum took to Instagram to share a photo of her newborn from behind, wearing a personalised cardigan.

“Pixi Cecilia Ankers welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl! You are absolutely perfect 31.01.25. It’s been a rollercoaster of a weekend! And I’m so overwhelmed with all your beautiful messages,” Charlotte wrote.