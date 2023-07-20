Charlotte Crosby makes exciting career announcement

Charlotte Crosby has shared an exciting update on her career.

The former Geordie Shore star has announced that her series Charlotte in Sunderland is making a return for a second season.

The first season of Charlotte’s reality series was a huge success and followed the 33-year-old around on her day-to-day life as she prepared to welcome her first child, Alba Jean, into the world with her partner Jake Ankers.

Now that their little one has arrived, the second season is set to show Charlotte and Jake as they navigate life as a family-of-three, as well as sharing updates on Charlotte's mum’s cancer diagnosis.

Credit: Charlotte Crosby Instagram

Sharing the exciting news that Charlotte in Sunderland is returning for a second season to her 8.7M Instagram followers this morning, Charlotte explained that the hit series will be back on our screens this autumn.

“I am so excited and grateful to announce that I am going to be back on BBC3 in October bringing you series 2 of Charlotte in Sunderland!”.

“The first series was a rollercoaster and I will be forever grateful to the BBC and Chatterbox for the sensitivity they showed while filming some of the happiest and saddest moments of my life”.

Credit: Charlotte Crosby Instagram

Crosby continued, “We captured such special memories on film and I will treasure forever the end result which was such a tribute to my lovely little Nana Jean”.

“Series 2 will bring everyone completely up to date with me and Jake and Alba, we are praying it will see my Mam successfully complete her treatment for breast cancer and ring the bell. Hopefully it will be full of Lols and a few surprises”.

“Sharing is caring and you can be sure there will be a lot of that in series 2. Love you all and hope your as excited as we are for another crazy series”.

Credit: Charlotte Crosby Instagram

Fans of the reality TV star rushed to the comments to share their excitement over the show’s return.

One fan said, “Can’t wait I love you and all of your family so much, been loving you since day 1 Charlotte! Always been a supporter, beautiful family and you never fail to crack me up”.

“Omg can’t wait to see this”, penned a second commenter. A third added, “Congratulations can’t wait to watch”.