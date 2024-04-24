Charlotte Crosby ‘grateful’ after revealing new television role

Charlotte Crosby has announced that she has landed a new role on television.

Known for starring in Geordie Shore before stepping away from the reality show last year, Charlotte is heading to Australia for her TV gig.

Charlotte has revealed she’s ‘pinching herself’ after revealing the exciting new career move to her fans on social media.

Crosby posted photos of herself backstage at Aussie Shore to her 8.7M Instagram followers as she announces that she is the House Boss of the Australian version of Geordie Shore.

Sharing her excitement in the caption, the 33-year-old wrote, “It’s giving…….BOSS. The secrets out! And I am absolutely DIZZY with POWER. Who ever put me in charge of 10 of THE CRAZIEST Aussies I’ve ever met needs a pay rise LOL because this is the most chaotic concoction there’s ever been!”.

“I’m still having to pinch myself in here in Australia my most favourite place on earth and I AM THE BOSS! I’m the Aussie version of ANNA! LMAO. @paramountplusau”.

Charlotte continued, “It’s felt soooooo nostalgic being here for the beginning of what I know is gunna be a HUGE Shore adventure!!!! Watching these guys enter the house gave me all the feels!”.

“I know how they all feel! I know the nerves the excitement! And to be able to be at the very start of another EPIC shore journey but this time as the woman IN CHARGE ! It’s a full circle moment !”.

The reality star went on to add, “Fills my heart, feeling grateful and soooo lucky but also feelings sooooooooo excited because if you guys thought Geordie shore was wild…….YOUVE SEEN NOTHING YET!”.

Many of Charlotte’s former Geordie Shore co-stars flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

Nathan Henry wrote, “Smash it well done”, while Ricci Guarnaccio penned, “Class char”.

“I already know we’re not ready for this one”, added Holly Hagan.

Paramount+ Australia also shared the news on their social media pages alongside an image of Charlotte and revealed, “There’s a new boss in town! Charlotte Crosby joins #AussieShore as house boss. Coming soon to #ParamountPlus”.

The streaming platform then explained why they chose Crosby for the role and what viewers can expect to see from Charlotte.

They revealed, “Her Geordie Shore background gives her street cred in the world of wild reality TV antics, paired with her transformation over the seasons from party animal to responsible adult (well, sort of) makes her the perfect choice as House Boss”.

“The House Boss is like the lifeguard of beachside chaos, the referee of the sandy battleground. Her job? To ensure that the house stays standing, the fun times keep rolling, and the drama reaches its maximum potential. Think of her as the fairy godmother of the house, all the while keeping the chaos in check with her signature blend of charm and cheekiness”.