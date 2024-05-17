Charlotte Crosby gets teary over fiancé Jake Ankers’ special tribute

Charlotte Crosby has shared her emotional reaction to her fiancé Jake Ankers’ birthday tribute to her.

The former Geordie Shore star is celebrating her 34th birthday today.

In honour of the special occasion, Charlotte’s fiancé Jake – with whom she shares one-year-old daughter Alba – has curated an adorable video montage of her.

Earlier today, Jake took to Instagram to reveal his tribute, set to Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud. The montage includes footage of the couple during date nights, as well as several sweet clips of their young daughter.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU MY GIRL Charlotte I can’t even begin to tell you how special and amazing you are!!!” Jake began in his caption.

“You have achieved so much in your life and you still are hitting new levels I couldn’t be more prouder of you… Your the best partner anyone could ever ask for not to mention an unbelievable mother to our baby girl,” the 33-year-old continued.

Jake concluded his tribute by adding: “You’re one in a million Charlotte and I love you so much, today is all about you I hope you have a lovely day.”

Later, Charlotte took to her own Instagram stories to re-share Jake’s video montage, along with its backstory.

“This video. If you know Jake you will know he has no clue how to edit videos! He’s been working late and through the nights all week! I saw someone post a cute video for someone’s birthday while we were in Australia and I was like how lovely is that! So this is so sweet and means so much to me! Sums him up he’s always listening and so attentive. The best present in my life is him and my beautiful girl,” she gushed.

“Excited for a day together just us! We have been getting giddy like kids about our plans for today after a full on month with Alba in Australia we are sooo excited for a day for us today! Celebrating my birthday,” she penned.

Concluding her response, Charlotte wrote teasingly: “Hurry home Jake.”