Charlotte Crosby details daughter’s ‘incredible’ first birthday

Charlotte Crosby has been reflecting on her daughter’s first birthday.

Charlotte welcomed her baby girl, Alba, into the world last October with her boyfriend Jake Ankers and has been celebrating the tot turning one over the weekend.

The former Geordie Shore star organised a pumpkin patch-themed party for her daughter’s first ever birthday party as Halloween is right around the corner.

The party was decorated with orange and cream pumpkins, haystacks, a bouncy castle and a soft play area for Alba and her pals.

As she shared details about Alba’s big day, Charlotte described the party as ‘absolutely incredible’.

The 33-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to speak about the success of the party to her 8.8M followers.

She admitted, “What a weekend. What a week! I have been a busy bee to say the least”

“Alba’s party yesterday, listen, it was absolutely incredible. I cannot believe how much fun everyone had, right”.

Crosby went on to say, “I have got a full table end of presents for Alba that we still need to sit down and open”, as she showed her dining table full of gift bags and presents for her little one.

“I just want to thank everyone who came. Like, everyone brought their kids, all the kids were making friends”, she added as she was clearly relieved that Alba’s party went well.

Ahead of throwing a party for her daughter’s big day, Charlotte celebrated Alba’s birthday with a private get together with her close loved ones.

Sharing photos from the gathering, Charlotte wrote a heartwarming tribute for her one-year-old.

The reality star penned, “1 year ago today me and @jake_ankers experienced the best day of our entire life and every day after that has been absolutely magical”.

“So loving and cheeky, the most beautiful, clever little girl I’m awe every day at your little personality, your thumbs up and blowing kisses constantly making us laugh!”.

Charlotte closed off by adding, “The world is at your feet my Jeanies. My shining star. I love you so so so so so much words can’t even describe everything I do it for you my girl”.