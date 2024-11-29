Charlotte Crosby admits her fashion brand is having ‘huge problems’

Charlotte Crosby has revealed that her fashion brand is having some “huge problems”.

The former Geordie Shore star founded her clothing company, Pepper Girls Club, in 2019. Now, five years later, Charlotte has admitted that the brand is facing extreme difficulties.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram stories to give her followers a candid update.

“Last night we got some more bad news in regards to my business @peppergirlsclub,” she began.

“I've never felt so let down in all my life. I've worked so hard this year to put my absolute all into pepper. It really is a 24/7 job that I take absolutely nothing from. Blood sweat and tears!” Charlotte continued, before going on to explain the company’s issues.

“This year I was able to employ more staff and really had just a great structure in place, and I stupidly put my trust in a group that over promised and completely under delivered. Bad news after bad news,” she detailed.

“Disrupting our whole end of year sales plan. Leaving us with huge problems, and to be honest quite frankly stockless. To say I'm devastated is an understatement. I feel completely stupid for even trusting this process in the first place,” the reality star penned.

“With more days of stress and uncertainty I'm left in the dark once again. We've made a plan A, to then have to make plan B to now having to think about a plan C. I really never want another small business to be put in this position or to go through what I have had to,” Charlotte insisted.

“Just have a few days left in the dark to try and get some answers and then hopefully I will be able to explain more on the issue and make sure nobody gets f***ed over like this again,” she concluded.

On September 22, Charlotte launched Pepper’s latest collection alongside the announcement that she is expecting her second child with her fiancé, Jake Ankers.

“In my babies and business ERA, delighted to announce baby Ankers number 2 is due January 2025,” she wrote at the time.