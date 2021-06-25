Channing Tatum shares rare adorable photo with daughter Everly

It’s fair to say that Channing Tatum absolutely loves fatherhood and spending precious time with his eight-year-old daughter Everly.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday evening, the Magic Mike star shared a rare photo with his little girl, while the two were enjoying a family beach day.

In fact, as Channing is notoriously private about his personal life, this is the first time the 41-year-old actor has ever shared a snapshot of his daughter’s face.

In the snap, little Everly is standing in front of her dad on the beach with the sea and the beautiful evening skyline in the background. “You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart,” Channing gushed in the caption.

Explaining why Everly was looking up towards the night sky, Channing wrote, “You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids.”

“You said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this and I hope laugh. We have fun hehehe,” he lovingly wrote.

Channing shares his only child Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The two started dating back in 2006 after meeting on the set of Step Up. They married in 2009 but parted ways nearly 10 years later, filing for divorce in 2018.

Previously, Channing explained that his daughter was the inspiration behind his first children’s book, The One and Only Sparkella, which he wrote during lockdown last year.

Announcing the news, the actor shared an adorable photo of himself and Everly reading his book, both wearing sweet unicorn and fairy themed costumes. “This is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me,” Tatum hilariously explained.