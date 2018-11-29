Channing Tatum has been forced to DEFEND Magic Mike Live

On Thursday, Good Morning Britain raised the interesting question about whether Magic Mike is appropriate or not, given the recent global movement regarding sexual harassment and consent.

The #MeToo discussion has seen high-profile celebrities speak out about their experiences with rape and sexual assault within the entertainment industry, and the movement has spread into every conversation in most workplaces.

Seeing as Magic Mike is about male strippers, it's not surprising that the focus was turned towards it, and Channing Tatum was ready to defend his long-term project.

Speaking at the Magic Mike Live press tour, Tatum said; ‘It’s okay to appreciate the image of a man or a woman as long as it’s done with respect and love."

"It’s such an incendiary moment, we could just be like, “ah! let’s not look at each other, let’s not talk to each other.” ‘We should have these conversations and talk about the hard things."

Essentially, Channing is claiming that it's totally okay to appreciate the male or female form once it remains respectful throughout.

Singer Jessie J, the actor's new girlfriend, has been seen enjoying the Magic Mike Live show from a private box in London. She was spotted at London's Hippodrome as she watched her 38-year-old beau perform,

She is clearly supportive of the cast of strip show meets dance extravaganza, and Tatum is equally supportive of Jessie J's talent. He has been seen watching the Price Tag singer perform in London, sitting near her mum at the Royal Albert Hall.

The pair seem loved-up, and from what we can tell, Channing Tatum is a total gentleman. What do you gals think of Magic Mike, is it problematic or just simple fun?