Channing Tatum and Jessie J move to British countryside together

Channing Tatum is swapping his Hollywood lifestyle for the British woods, after moving to the Suffolk countryside with his girlfriend; singing sensation Jessie J.

The couple have been dating since last September, and have taken their relationship to the next level by moving to picturesque Bury St Edmonds in Ed Sheeran's home town.

They've been spending more and more time in the UK, since Jessie J appeared as a coach on The Voice Kids and Tatum promoting his Magic Mike stage show in London's West End.

Their luxury rented mansion has a pool, endless gardens and tennis courts and boasts famous neighbours like supermodel Claudia Schiffer and Matthew Vaughn.

A source close to the singer told The Sun: “Jessie and Channing’s relationship has been going from strength to strength.

“They still spend a lot of time in America, but when they’re in the UK they find London quite intense so enjoy the peace and tranquillity of the countryside," the source said.

“The property they’ve been using suits them down to the ground as it’s not too far from London, but it’s really relaxing and away from all the noise so they can spend quality time together.”

Reports say Channing will now split his time between the UK and Los Angeles in order to see his daughter, Everly. He shares the six-year-old with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

Tatum revealed this week that he's removing himself from social media, writing to his 17.4 million followers; “I’m gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute. I’ve been trying to get inspired and create again.

“And to be honest I don’t really feel, or at least I haven’t felt very creative on social in the last couple years now. I’m gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone. I’ll probably come back at some point.”

Feature image: Instagram/@jessie.channing