Celebs react as TOWIE star Ferne McCann welcomes second child

Ferne McCann is now a mum-of-two!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex has announced that she has given birth to her second child, her first with fiancé Lorri Haines.

Ferne, who is already a mum to five-year-old daughter Sunday from a previous relationship, has now welcomed another beautiful baby girl into the world.

Ferne and Lorri chose to announce their joyful news by taking to social media to share an adorable black-and-white video of their new bundle of joy wriggling around.

Credit: Ferne McCann Instagram

The brief clip also included a sweet shot of Ferne, Lori and Sunday laying one of their hands on top of the newborn.

“It’s a girl,” the couple simply penned in their caption, alongside a pink heart emoji and the date of their daughter’s birth, July 6.

Many famous faces have since taken to Ferne and Lorri’s comments section to congratulate them on their new arrival.

“Congratulations guys!!! Another angel,” wrote Ferne’s former I’m A Celeb co-star Vicky Pattison.

Credit: Ferne McCann Instagram

“Congratulations beautiful! Such an exciting time xxx,” replied 2018 Love Island contestant Rosie Williams.

“Congratulations xx,” added fellow TOWIE alum Amy Childs.

Rumours that Ferne and Lorri were expecting their first child together initially began to circulate in January of this year.

However, the couple chose not to confirm their pregnancy until March 6, when they took part in an interview with OK!.

Credit: Ferne McCann Instagram

At the time, Ferne detailed that she took a pregnancy test after a trip to India. “It wasn’t planned, but it wasn’t not planned. For us both being parents, they’re little miracles and it was such a positive moment and something to look forward to for us,” she gushed.

Ferne also confessed how she felt when her pregnancy got leaked earlier in the year. “It’s always super annoying when something gets out there, but I experienced that with Sunday and I just didn’t want to have the same reaction,” she explained.

The new parents first went public with their relationship in February 2022, and later got engaged in July.