Celebs react as Hilary Duff announces pregnancy with fourth child

Hilary Duff is preparing to become a mum-of-four!

The former Lizzie McGuire star has announced that she is expecting her fourth child, her third with husband Matthew Koma.

The couple are already parents to two daughters – five-year-old Banks and two-year-old Mae. Hilary is also a mum to 11-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Hilary chose to take to social media to share her exciting baby news. On Instagram, the 36-year-old posted two photos of her family’s annual Christmas card, which subtly reveals her pregnancy.

“So much for silent nights,” the card reads, as Hilary showcases her growing bump with a shocked expression.

The inside of the card then features photos of the actress’ four children, with the words: “Happy Holidays. Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

“Surprise Surprise!” Hilary later exclaimed in her Instagram caption.

Following the unveiling of her pregnancy, many famous faces have since taken to Hilary’s comments section to congratulate her and Matthew on their baby news.

“Love this. What a cute card!!” replied This Is Us star Mandy Moore.

“Ahh Congrats you guys!” penned Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale.

“Just 8 more to complete the pack,” joked Alyson Stoner, in reference to the pair's movie Cheaper by the Dozen.

On her Instagram stories, Hilary later decided to share a closer look at her blossoming bump.

Credit: Hilary Duff Instagram

“Been trying to hide this thing for a minute,” the A Cinderella Story actress teased, although it is still unclear how far along she is in her pregnancy.

Hilary and music producer Matthew first met in 2013 to work on an album together, but it wasn’t until 2017 that they started dating. The couple eventually tied the knot at their Los Angeles home in December 2019.

In between their wedding, Hilary and Matthew welcomed daughter Banks in October 2018, followed by their second child Mae in March 2021.