Celebs react as Big Brother’s Lateysha Grace reveals engagement

Lateysha Grace is engaged!

The former Big Brother star has announced her engagement to her partner, who remains hidden from the public eye.

Lateysha, who first found fame in 2016 when she entered the Big Brother house, took to social media last night to announce her wonderful news.

On her Instagram page, the 31-year-old chose to reveal a video montage of her partner’s proposal.

The clips showcase Lateysha’s boyfriend taking her to a romantic courtyard, where the words “Will you marry me?” on an LED display were hung from a heart-shaped statue.

After Lateysha agrees to the proposal, the video then sees the happy couple exploring the property’s gardens together, with the reality star delighted to show off her new sparkling ring.

“Still in a bubble, the most amazing magical day and soo worth the wait,” Lateysha teased at the beginning of her caption.

“I said yes to the love of my life ! I'm so grateful and thankful to god for these blessings in life, and not to forget the amazing people that were involved in making this day so special,” she continued.

After thanking the proposal decorators and videographer, Lateysha sweetly concluded her update by penning: “Your girl’s finally engaged, now let the wedding planning commence.”

Following Lateysha’s exciting announcement, many of her fellow famous faces have since been taking to her comments section to congratulate her.

“Congratulations, so happy for you both,” responded Geordie Shore star Nathan Henry.

“Lateysha this is the sweetest I am so happy for you congratulations love you lots! 2 BE WIFEYYYYY,” commented The Only Way Is Essex’s Demi Sims.

“Congrats babyyyy girl, sooo happy for you,” added former Love Island star Anna Vakili.

Although Lateysha has yet to share her fiancé’s identity publicly, the couple are already parents together. In 2022, Lateysha gave birth to the pair’s first child, a baby girl, welcoming her six weeks premature. The TV star is also a mum to her eight-year-old daughter Wynter from a previous relationship.