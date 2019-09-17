Celebs Go Dating star Nadia Essex is pregnant with ‘miracle’ baby

Huge congratulations are in order for Nadia Essex who is expecting her first child.

The mum-to-be was told there was a 1 percent chance of her conceiving so it’s safe to say she is overjoyed by this news.

“Yes darlings, I am with child. I don’t have a clue what I am doing so going to need ALL your help and advice!” she wrote.

“So happy and thankful for this blessing and new chapter,” she gushed.

In an interview with Closer, the reality star said: “The odds weren’t in my favour, as for so long I thought I couldn’t have children – so this is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. It’s a miracle!”

She continued, “I’d recently stopped taking the contraceptive pill, but I was using protection. My doctor told me there was less than one percent chance of conception. Everyone’s shocked, but I wouldn’t change a thing!”

Nadia, who is 14 weeks pregnant, said she is no longer with her baby’s dad. It is believed he is American and the pair have plans to co-parent.

The expectant-mum said she is feeling nervous about being judged, “I still think there’s a real stigma against single mums and Internet trolls may use that label against me.

“I have a great support system and a very honest relationship with my family,” she added.

Congratulations to Nadia. We are so excited for the mum-to-be.