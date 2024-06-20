Celebrity MasterChef announces exciting line-up

The line-up for Celebrity MasterChef has been announced.

The much-loved celebrity version of the hit cooking show is set to hit our screens later on this summer.

From a Love Island star to soap actress, the line-up for this year’s season is set to be jam-packed with star-studded contestants.

The stars taking part in the competition were announced on MasterChef UK’s Instagram alongside a caption that reads, “#CelebrityMasterChef is coming! Check out the twenty brave celebs taking on the #MasterChefUK kitchen later this summer on #iPlayer and BBC One”.

Posting snaps of each celeb, it’s been confirmed that former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby, Love Islander Chloe Burrows, former reality star Christine McGuinness and television presenter Craig Doyle have joined the line-up.

Also competing is EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, The Traitors star Diane Carson, make-up artist and TV judge Dominic Skinner, radio presenter Edith Bowman and model Emma Thynn.

Comedian Eshaan Akbar, Gladiator and Team GB sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, singer Ian 'H' Watkins, TV personality Jake Quickenden and comedian Jamie MacDonald are also taking part in the show.

The final six celebs joining the line-up are popstar Mutya Buena, radio DJ OJ Borg, Line of Duty star Rochenda Sandall, radio presenter Snoochie Shy, Layer Cake actor Tamer Hassan and Strictly Come Dancing pro Vito Coppola.

Many fans of the show took to the comments on the post to share their opinions on this year’s line-up.

One fan wrote, “Can't wait to see all these celebs xx”.

“Such a good line up this year”, penned another commenter while a third added, “Good line up heard of most of them good luck to them all”.

Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will also be returning to our screens and will put the famous faces through a number of challenging culinary tasks over the six-week competition.