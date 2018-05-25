SHEmazing!
Celebrities worldwide are supporting a YES in the referendum

by

Today is the day folks. 

Irish people are taking to the polls, to vote on whether or not the archaic 8th amendment should be repealed. 

We have watched heartwarming videos of people returning home, we have listened to brave women share their stories, and we have shed a tear on occasion.

One thing that really struck me (and made me extremely emotional) is the attention the referendum is getting aboard – particularly among celebs.

There's something incredible about seeing people you admire taking to their social media to support a cause relevant to your future, and the future of all Irish women.

Here are just a few of the amazing celebrities who are supporting a change to the 8th amendment – because it's about bloody time! 

Niall Horan

P!NK

 

IRELAND: #repealthe8th #togetherforyes

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Adwoaa Aboah

 

Standing in solidarity with my ladies in Ireland today and always. 

A post shared by Adwoa Aboah (@adwoaaboah) on

Emma Watson

Lily Allen

Ian Madigan

Christy Turlington

 

#repealthe8th @dominowhisker #voteyes #listentowomen

A post shared by Christy Turlington Burns (@cturlington) on

Pixie Geldof

 

I stand with the women of Ireland, today and always #repealthe8th

A post shared by Pixie Geldof (@pixiegeldof) on

Alexa Chung

Courtney Cox

Boy George

