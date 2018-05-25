Celebrities worldwide are supporting a YES in the referendum

Today is the day folks.

Irish people are taking to the polls, to vote on whether or not the archaic 8th amendment should be repealed.

We have watched heartwarming videos of people returning home, we have listened to brave women share their stories, and we have shed a tear on occasion.

One thing that really struck me (and made me extremely emotional) is the attention the referendum is getting aboard – particularly among celebs.

There's something incredible about seeing people you admire taking to their social media to support a cause relevant to your future, and the future of all Irish women.

Here are just a few of the amazing celebrities who are supporting a change to the 8th amendment – because it's about bloody time!

Niall Horan

Cmon Ireland ! This is your day to make another great decision. Please do right by the great women of our nation . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 25, 2018

P!NK

IRELAND: #repealthe8th #togetherforyes A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on May 23, 2018 at 11:52am PDT

Adwoaa Aboah

Emma Watson

A vote for the freedom to choose, a vote for women's rights, a vote for women's control over their bodies, a vote for women's health & safety, a vote towards equality. Thinking of Ireland #together4yes #repealthe8th https://t.co/CDNj9KoSGt — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 24, 2018

Lily Allen

Ian Madigan

Christy Turlington

Pixie Geldof

Alexa Chung

Courtney Cox

Boy George